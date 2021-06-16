Dr. Justin Nepa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nepa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Nepa, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Nepa, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom).
Dr. Nepa works at
Locations
Refresh Psychiatry5210 S University Dr Ste 105, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 480-3348Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Nepa as a new patient and was surprised at how much time he devoted to my appointment. It didnt feel rushed and I really felt like he cared to hear what I had to say. I also saw Dr. Brock and she was amazing as well. Very understanding. I am extremely happy to find Dr. Nepa and Dr. Brock. They make me feel like there is a light at the end of the tunnel !
About Dr. Justin Nepa, DO
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1932512118
Education & Certifications
- Palm Beach Consortium Graduate Medical Education
- Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)
- University of Tennessee
- Psychiatry
