Dr. Justin Muskovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Muskovich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health North, North Shore Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Muskovich works at
Locations
Heart and Family Health Institute - NW Peacock Blvd293 NW Peacock Blvd Ste 204, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 251-1916Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health North
- North Shore Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very thankful to have had a doctor who was sensitive to my fears and worries about an upcoming surgery. He is truly a great doctor and I would recommend him to anyone who has any urology problems!
About Dr. Justin Muskovich, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1396062337
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muskovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muskovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muskovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Muskovich has seen patients for Polyuria, Hydronephrosis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muskovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Muskovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muskovich.
