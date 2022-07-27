Dr. Justin Munns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hand Surgeons
- IL
- Moline
- Dr. Justin Munns, MD
Dr. Justin Munns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Munns, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Hammond-Henry Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Munns works at
Locations
-
1
Moline Clinic520 Valley View Dr Ste 100, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 762-3621
-
2
Ora Orthopedics PC855 Illini Dr Ste 204, Silvis, IL 61282 Directions (309) 762-3621
-
3
Ora Orthopedics PC3426 N Port Dr Ste 400, Muscatine, IA 52761 Directions (563) 322-0971
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Acute Postoperative Pain
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
- View other providers who treat Hand Tendon Repair
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Replacement
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Neuroplasty
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger Release
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
- View other providers who treat Wrist Sprain or Strain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Injection
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Release
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Drug Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Elbow Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Elbow Replacement
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Elbow Tenotomy
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Femur or Knee
- View other providers who treat Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
- View other providers who treat Excision of Radius or Ulna
- View other providers who treat Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement
- View other providers who treat Knee Replacement Revision
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Nail Avulsion and Excision
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Opioid Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteochondritis Dissecans
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Partial Shoulder Replacement
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Replacement
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Sternum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Synovial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fusion
- View other providers who treat Wrist Replacement
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Midlands Choice
- MultiPlan
- One Call Care Management
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Munns?
I had become frustrated that I have been in pain for over 6 weeks. After a failed injection, Dr.Munns office was able to get me in to see him within four days. He listened and did a thorough exam. He explained what the next steps are to make my wrist & thumb pain go away. I am relieved we have a plan! Thank You ORA staff and Dr. Munns!
About Dr. Justin Munns, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1841501434
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida, Hand & Upper Extremity
- Wexner Medical Center At The Ohio State University, Orthopedic Surgery
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Harvard University, Bachelor Of Arts, Social Studies-International Relations
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munns works at
Dr. Munns has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Munns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.