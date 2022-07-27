See All Hand Surgeons in Moline, IL
Dr. Justin Munns, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (46)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Munns, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Hammond-Henry Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.

Dr. Munns works at ORA Orthopedics in Moline, IL with other offices in Silvis, IL and Muscatine, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Moline Clinic
    520 Valley View Dr Ste 100, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 762-3621
  2. 2
    Ora Orthopedics PC
    855 Illini Dr Ste 204, Silvis, IL 61282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 762-3621
  3. 3
    Ora Orthopedics PC
    3426 N Port Dr Ste 400, Muscatine, IA 52761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (563) 322-0971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street
  • Hammond-Henry Hospital
  • Trinity Rock Island

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Midlands Choice
    • MultiPlan
    • One Call Care Management
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Justin Munns, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841501434
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Florida, Hand & Upper Extremity
    Residency
    • Wexner Medical Center At The Ohio State University, Orthopedic Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University, Bachelor Of Arts, Social Studies-International Relations
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
