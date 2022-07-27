Overview

Dr. Justin Munns, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Hammond-Henry Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Munns works at ORA Orthopedics in Moline, IL with other offices in Silvis, IL and Muscatine, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.