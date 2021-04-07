Overview

Dr. Justin Moy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Moy works at Sanford Behavioral Health in Fargo, ND with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.