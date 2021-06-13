Overview

Dr. Justin Morgan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Morgan works at Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.