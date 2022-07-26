Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Morgan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Morgan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uthealth Neurosciences - Katy23960 Katy Fwy Ste 450, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-7980
-
2
Master Cardiology PA23920 Katy Fwy Ste 240, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 644-8880
-
3
Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital23900 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-7980
-
4
Uthealth Neurosciences - Memorial City929 Gessner Rd Ste 2410, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-7720Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
He is a very smart doctor and very thoroughly checked me out with the latest technology. He was very thorough. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Justin Morgan, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1053606566
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.