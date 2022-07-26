Overview

Dr. Justin Morgan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.