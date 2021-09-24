See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Steubenville, OH
Dr. Justin Moore, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justin Moore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East, Kettering Health Greene Memorial and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Moore works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Children's Diagnostic Center
    4000 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes Type 1
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia

Sep 24, 2021
Dr Moore is so knowledgeable and a very caring physician. He helped me get through the hardest part of my life. He treated me with love and Care.
Tracy — Sep 24, 2021
About Dr. Justin Moore, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1235339870
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
  • Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East
  • Kettering Health Greene Memorial
  • Soin Medical Center

