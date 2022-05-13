Dr. Justin Montanye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montanye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Montanye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Montanye, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Dr. Montanye works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates1 Towne Park Plz Ste 4, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1433
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St Ste C3, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 886-1433
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montanye?
Dr Montanye did a thorough neurological exam and then continued to explore other areas of my well being. He showed me my MRI with comparison to other (anonymous) MRI’s as a point of reference. He then scheduled follow up appointments with other health care providers. He took time with me which is the most valuable gift to anyone.
About Dr. Justin Montanye, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1902992514
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montanye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montanye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montanye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montanye works at
Dr. Montanye has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montanye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Montanye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montanye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montanye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montanye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.