Dr. Justin Monroe, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Monroe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7655 Poplar Ave Ste 240, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 395-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Monroe is the BEST!! Had surgery a few weeks ago, everything that Dr Monroe told me was exactly how my surgery went. He is Awesome as far as I'm concerned
About Dr. Justin Monroe, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1760592935
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
