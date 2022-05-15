Overview

Dr. Justin Mirza, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Mirza works at Mirza Orthopedics in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Joint Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.