Dr. Justin Mirza, DO
Overview
Dr. Justin Mirza, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
Justin Mirza, DOPC290 E Main St Ste 200, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 361-5302
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Justin Mirza performed carpal tunnel surgery on my right wrist a few years ago. I came to his office in an emergency situation in that my wrist was extremely painful and tingling. I couldn’t function at this point. Dr. Mirza got me into surgery right away and I’ve been pain free since. He is not only a very competent surgeon but also has a warm and compassionate demeanor. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Justin Mirza, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Joint Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
