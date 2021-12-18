Dr. Justin Millard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Millard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Millard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Millard works at
Locations
1
Los Alamitos Orthopaedic Medical and Surgical Group3851 Katella Ave Ste 150, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 314-1400
2
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
3
Samuel Chin Medical Corporation3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-1311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
4
Rainier Orthopedic Institute3801 5th St SE Ste 110, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 845-9585
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Got to the point. Discussed the options, the basic methodology to be used and the risks. Answered any questions I had directly.
About Dr. Justin Millard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Millard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
