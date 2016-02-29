Overview

Dr. Justin Mikula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mikula works at JUSTIN P MIKULA MD INC in Warren, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.