Overview

Dr. Justin Mhoon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Mhoon works at Duke Children'S Primary Care in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.