Dr. Justin Mhoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mhoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Mhoon, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Mhoon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Mhoon works at
Locations
-
1
Duke Health Center3116 N Duke St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 668-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mhoon?
After feeling dismissed by other specialists, Dr. Mhoon (and his student doc!) were a breath of fresh air. I felt seen and heard. Very thorough discussion and exam, which resulted in thoughtful testing. Dr. Mhoon has such a kind demeanor and wonderful bedside manner. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Justin Mhoon, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972727659
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Stetson University
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mhoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mhoon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mhoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mhoon works at
Dr. Mhoon has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mhoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mhoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mhoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mhoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mhoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.