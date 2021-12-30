Overview

Dr. Justin Meuse, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston - McGovern Medical School - Houston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Meuse works at North Austin Medical Center in Austin, TX with other offices in Portland, OR and Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.