Dr. Justin Mendoza, DO
Dr. Justin Mendoza, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Montclair, NJ.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Locations
1
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 680-7831Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-2277Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC440 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 358-0707Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was very impressed with Dr. Mendoza. He quickly diagnosed my condition, took X-rays & delivered a shot to alleviate my pain. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Justin Mendoza, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1316101389
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.