Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McWilliams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. McWilliams works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Cardiovascular Radiologists757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 267-8773
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McWilliams?
This is long overdue. I had a very pleasant experience at UCLA in 2018 when I had my pulmonary procedure. The staff is very accommodating, friendly & knowledgeable. Dr. Justin McWilliams is absolutely the best IR Dr. He was very thorough, professional & kind to answer all my questions. I am very lucky to have him as my doctor..
About Dr. Justin McWilliams, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437292331
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Med Centers
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Truman State University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McWilliams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McWilliams accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McWilliams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McWilliams works at
Dr. McWilliams speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McWilliams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McWilliams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McWilliams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McWilliams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.