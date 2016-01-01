See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Birmingham, AL
Overview

Dr. Justin McCormick, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. McCormick works at UAB HOSPITAL in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    University of Alabama At Birmingham
    1720 2nd Ave S Ste 414, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 238-7116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Ultrasound
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
About Dr. Justin McCormick, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508250622
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

