Dr. Justin McArthur, MB BS
Dr. Justin McArthur, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of London Guy`S Hospital Med School.
Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-3730Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is Amazing to work with...
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of London Guy`S Hospital Med School
- University of London
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. McArthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McArthur accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McArthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McArthur has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McArthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McArthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McArthur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McArthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McArthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.