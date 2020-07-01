See All Plastic Surgeons in Boulder, CO
Dr. Justin Maxhimer, MD

Oncoplastic Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Justin Maxhimer, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital and Longmont United Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    2525 4th St Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80304 (303) 443-2277

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital
  • Longmont United Hospital

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2020
    Dr. Maxhimer and his staff are all the best group to have on your side when fighting the scars of breast cancer. On my last surgery a year ago he implanted my "gummy bears". I may be in my 60s, however, he made my breasts 20 again! I appreciate, admire, and yes, love him and his team. By the way my husband likes my gummy bears too!
    Kathy Buethe — Jul 01, 2020
    About Dr. Justin Maxhimer, MD

    • Oncoplastic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720138639
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    • Johns Hokpins Hosp
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    • Northwestern Univ
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
