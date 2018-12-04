Overview

Dr. Justin Martello, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurological Movement Disorders, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Martello works at Christiana Care Neurology Specs in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.