Dr. Justin Markow, DO
Overview
Dr. Justin Markow, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Markow is great! He was always so nice, informative and thorough. He always made sure to take as much time as needed and would even follow-up if any issues (health related) arose. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Justin Markow, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336414168
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markow accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markow has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Markow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.