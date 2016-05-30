Dr. Justin Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Marcus, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Marcus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
Dr. Marcus works at
Locations
Center for Dermatology101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 401, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Marcus was very pleasant. Being as nervous as I was, Dr. Marcus made me feel comfortable and put me at ease. I left having a complete understanding of my situation and confident that I would be taken care of. Thank you
About Dr. Justin Marcus, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1588983761
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell
- New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
