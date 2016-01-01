Dr. Justin Mao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Mao, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Mao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Advocate Medical Group Immediate Care Center Naperville1512 N Naper Blvd Ste 176, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 527-2730
Advocate Medical Group Vein Clinic South Washington Street801 S Washington St Fl 4, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-2730
A M G - Midwest Heart - Downers Grove3825 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 719-4799
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital3815 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 275-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Mao, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mao has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mao.
