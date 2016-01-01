See All Dermatologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Justin Madson, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Madson, MD is a dermatologist in Omaha, NE. Dr. Madson completed a residency at Oklahoma University Health & Science Center. He currently practices at Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Madson is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC
    4242 Farnam St Ste 360, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC
    1800 W Pasewalk Ave Ste 100, Norfolk, NE 68701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 371-3564
  3. 3
    Bellevue Business Centre
    720 Fort Crook Rd N, Bellevue, NE 68005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2555
  4. 4
    Midlands Professional Centre
    1413 S Washington St Ste 240, Papillion, NE 68046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • America's Health Insurance Plans
  • American Medical Security
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • Midlands Choice
  • MultiPlan
  • PHCS
  • Preferred Health Systems
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Justin Madson, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1528217395
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Oklahoma University Health & Science Center
Medical Education
  • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Undergraduate School
  • Cornell University
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 53 ratings
Patient Ratings (53)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(5)
