Overview

Dr. Justin Lyman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Lyman works at LNRC OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.