Dr. Justin Lyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Lyman, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Lyman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Lyman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas B Ford MD Amc4150 Nelson Rd Ste G, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 656-7876Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyman?
Dr Lyman has been very helpful to me. I feel so blessed to have him as my doctor. Thank you Dr. Lyman.
About Dr. Justin Lyman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376540393
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyman works at
Dr. Lyman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.