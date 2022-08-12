Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Lo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Lo, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Lo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Care of Silicon Valley2101 Forest Ave Ste 220A, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 295-8628
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lo?
I have been a patient of Dr Lo for almost 10 years. As a person of color I felt safe and in capable hands. he is always patient, honest, and answers all my questions.
About Dr. Justin Lo, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1407818370
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- State University of New York
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.