Dr. Justin Lindquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Lindquist, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Lindquist, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lindquist works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurological Services of Orlando3849 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 240-1762Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm280 Interstate North Cir SE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (678) 441-8534
-
3
Northwest Texas Healthcare System1501 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-1000
-
4
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 585-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindquist?
Saw Dr L 3 yrs ago and referred me to a very competent pain management specialist after being sent for 8 MRI’s, and 10 different “specialists” by the Brain & Spine Inst. Lk Mary, w/in 1 yr, and then finding from Dt L. that they’d dismissed the very 1st test they’d done for nerve damage.. Dr L said the results showed I’d been suffering from extreme nerve damage for at least 3 yrs!!
About Dr. Justin Lindquist, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1457411944
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindquist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindquist works at
Dr. Lindquist has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindquist. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindquist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.