Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lightburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Lightburn works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen Heart & Vascular Center1855 S Main St Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lightburn?
Dr. Lightburn listened well to me. He explained what my situation was and answered all the questions I had in a way that I understood. I want to express my gratitude to him. He treated me very well!
About Dr. Justin Lightburn, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1346401395
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Elkhart General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lightburn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lightburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lightburn works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lightburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lightburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lightburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lightburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.