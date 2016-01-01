Dr. Justin Liegmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liegmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Liegmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Liegmann, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI.
Dr. Liegmann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Genesys Practice Partners Inc.8435 Holly Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liegmann?
About Dr. Justin Liegmann, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1750513099
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liegmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liegmann accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liegmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liegmann works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Liegmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liegmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liegmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liegmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.