Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway.
Dr. Lieblong works at
Locations
Hardberger Eye Center123 N Van Buren St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-5822
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, Dr Lieblong explained things very well, never seemed to be in a hurry. His office staff excellent.
About Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1427215623
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieblong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieblong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieblong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieblong works at
Dr. Lieblong has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieblong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieblong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieblong.
