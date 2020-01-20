Overview

Dr. Justin Lieblong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway.



Dr. Lieblong works at Hardberger Lieblong Eye Center in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.