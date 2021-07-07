Dr. Justin Leeka, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leeka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Leeka, DO
Overview
Dr. Justin Leeka, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Leeka works at
Locations
Las Vegas Medical Group - Spring Valley Primary Care5380 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 867-9339
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm excited to finally find a primary physician who is able to manage all my health concerns he is very thorough and someone that I can trust to have my best interest. He really does care about his patients I've been to him several times now and each time he's always on time never wait time. I was diagnosed with colon cancer recently and he's been there every step of the way with me. His office is always very clean and his staff are always courteous. So if you are looking for a new primary doctor that you can trust this is the one!
About Dr. Justin Leeka, DO
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1053848689
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leeka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leeka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leeka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leeka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.