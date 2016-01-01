See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Monte, CA
Dr. Justin Lee, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justin Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lee works at El Monte Comprehensive Hlth Ctr in El Monte, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Monte Comprehensive Health Center
    10953 Ramona Blvd, El Monte, CA 91731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 579-8308

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Dyslipidemia
Overweight
Obesity
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Justin Lee, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346344728
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

