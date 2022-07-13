Dr. Justin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Lee, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Radiology Associates of Florida Office1851 Arlington St Ste 204, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 552-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Had a prostate artery embollisation. It’s is 6 weeks since procedure and the results are truly impressive and relieving for me. I’m so glad I had Dr Lee do the procedure. Great nursing an office staff too.
About Dr. Justin Lee, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1023086501
Education & Certifications
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Tufts University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.