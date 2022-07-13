Overview

Dr. Justin Lee, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.



Dr. Lee works at LEONARD SLAZINSKI, M.D., P.A. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.