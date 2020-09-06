Overview

Dr. Justin Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Medical City Arlington and USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Lee works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.