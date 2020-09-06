Dr. Justin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Medical City Arlington and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas5005 S Cooper St Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Medical City Arlington
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great at explaining my options and lots of experience with prostate cancer robotic surgery.
About Dr. Justin Lee, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023004413
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas
- Urology
