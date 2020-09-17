Dr. Justin Lappen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lappen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Lappen, MD
Dr. Justin Lappen, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 217-5390Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fairview General Hospital Laboratory18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 444-6878Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 18099 Lorain Ave Ste 345, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 444-6878
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 444-6878
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
Dr. Lappen and his team are ABSOLUTELY amazing. I never felt more comfortable than in his care. I was seen for amniocentesis as well as a cervical cerclage and they eased all my worries. My husband and I cannot say enough good things about this physician.
About Dr. Justin Lappen, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1124210802
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
