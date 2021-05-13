Dr. Justin Lamont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Lamont, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Justin Lamont, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Health - Center for Arthritis & Autoimmunity333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7192Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Lamont was excellent. He took the time to carefully explain everything carefully and without being patronizing. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Justin Lamont, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1477554533
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
