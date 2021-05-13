Overview

Dr. Justin Lamont, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lamont works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Hip Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.