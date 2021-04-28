Dr. Justin Kubeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kubeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Kubeck, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Kubeck, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Kubeck works at
Locations
-
1
Ocean Orthopedic Associates2 Hospital Plz Ste 310, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Ocean Orthopedic Associates530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
NO MORE PAIN: Doctor Kubeck did a Anterior Cervical Disc Fusion on March 15th, which I walked out the hospital the same day! He was recommended to me by my Pain Management Doctor. I had a herniated disc on C-5 & C -6. A lot of pain. Had several epidurals and faucet joint injections and other procedures. Nothing helped. Doctor Kubeck explain to me and my husband what was going on. He answered numerous questions. His bedside manner was TOP NOTCH!. I am six weeks after surgery. Pain is gone! Have to do some therapy to get range of motion back. All and All I'm glad I did it and had Doctor Kubeck perform the surgery! His office staff is wonderful! I call them. They call right back. Veronica and Lindsay are the BEST! I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM AND HIS TEAM! PS His Surgical Team at the Hospital WAS THE BEST!
About Dr. Justin Kubeck, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063613339
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd Medical Center-Spine Surgery
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
