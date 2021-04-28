Overview

Dr. Justin Kubeck, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Kubeck works at Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.