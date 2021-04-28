See All Spine Surgeons in Old Bridge, NJ
Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (93)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justin Kubeck, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Kubeck works at Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ocean Orthopedic Associates
    2 Hospital Plz Ste 310, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 349-8454
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Ocean Orthopedic Associates
    530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 349-8454
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 28, 2021
    NO MORE PAIN: Doctor Kubeck did a Anterior Cervical Disc Fusion on March 15th, which I walked out the hospital the same day! He was recommended to me by my Pain Management Doctor. I had a herniated disc on C-5 & C -6. A lot of pain. Had several epidurals and faucet joint injections and other procedures. Nothing helped. Doctor Kubeck explain to me and my husband what was going on. He answered numerous questions. His bedside manner was TOP NOTCH!. I am six weeks after surgery. Pain is gone! Have to do some therapy to get range of motion back. All and All I'm glad I did it and had Doctor Kubeck perform the surgery! His office staff is wonderful! I call them. They call right back. Veronica and Lindsay are the BEST! I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM AND HIS TEAM! PS His Surgical Team at the Hospital WAS THE BEST!
    Paula Eastmond — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Justin Kubeck, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063613339
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ucsd Medical Center-Spine Surgery
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
