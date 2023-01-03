Dr. Justin King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin King, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Office Park403 Summit Blvd Unit 204, Broomfield, CO 80021 Directions (720) 401-2139
-
2
Peak ENT and Voice Center1606 Prairie Center Pkwy Ste 370, Brighton, CO 80601 Directions (720) 401-2139
-
3
Peak ENT and Voice Center1030 Johnson Rd Ste 350, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (720) 401-2139
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have always experienced very good care with Dr. King and his staff. Explanations of procedures and care very thorough.
About Dr. Justin King, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1497938567
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University Tx Hlth Sci Ctr San Antonio/University Hosp
- University of Texas, San Antonio
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- University of Colorado
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.