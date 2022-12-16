See All Hand Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (78)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Justin Kennon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Kennon works at Justin C. Kennon, MD in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Justin C. Kennon, MD
    9430 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-4861

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital
  • Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr Kennon was very caring and I never felt rushed during our exam and visit He explained my xrays and symptoms to me when I went to him with limited motion in my shoulder and chronic pain. He answered all my questions. He started a conservative plan of care with me beginning with steroid injection due to my severe inflammation and pain. I will begin therapy next week. I will return to see him in a month so we can see how things are healing and he can reassess the shoulder once the inflammation calms down. . He gave me hope therapy will get me going again. All the staff were very kind and helpful as well. I would certainly recommend him to my family and friends.
    Donna — Dec 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Justin Kennon, MD
    About Dr. Justin Kennon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104265099
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Institue of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Kennon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kennon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kennon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kennon works at Justin C. Kennon, MD in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kennon’s profile.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

