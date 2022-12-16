Dr. Justin Kennon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Kennon, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Kennon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Parkwest Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
Justin C. Kennon, MD9430 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4861
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kennon was very caring and I never felt rushed during our exam and visit He explained my xrays and symptoms to me when I went to him with limited motion in my shoulder and chronic pain. He answered all my questions. He started a conservative plan of care with me beginning with steroid injection due to my severe inflammation and pain. I will begin therapy next week. I will return to see him in a month so we can see how things are healing and he can reassess the shoulder once the inflammation calms down. . He gave me hope therapy will get me going again. All the staff were very kind and helpful as well. I would certainly recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Justin Kennon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1104265099
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia
- Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
- Georgia Institue of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennon works at
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennon.
