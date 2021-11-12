Dr. Justin Kearse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kearse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Kearse, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Kearse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Hendry Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, P.A.4215 Burns Rd Ste 100 Palm Bch Gdns Fl 33410, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-7776
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Kearse, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Orthopaedic Hand Fellowship
- University Of Florida/Jacksonville Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kearse works at
