Overview

Dr. Justin Kauk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Kauk works at Wake Orthopaedics in Cary, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC and Apex, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.