Overview

Dr. Justin Kanoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Kanoff works at Champaign Dental Group in Longmont, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO and Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Retinal Telangiectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.