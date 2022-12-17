Dr. Justin Kanoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Kanoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Kanoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Locations
Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado - Longmont1400 DRY CREEK DR, Longmont, CO 80503 Directions (303) 772-3300Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado300 Exempla Cir Ste 120, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 772-3300Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado - Boulder3000 Center Green Dr Ste 215, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 772-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Longmont United Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I definitely trust Dr. Kanoff with my ongoing care for Macular degeneration. His manner is informative and calming, and his training indicates that there could be no better physician to walk through this journey with me.
About Dr. Justin Kanoff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1326205048
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye/Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
