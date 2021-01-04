Dr. Justin Kaminski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Kaminski, DPM
Overview
Dr. Justin Kaminski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salem, MA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Salem Hospital81 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (612) 968-8250
-
2
New England Orthopedic Specialists4 Centennial Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 531-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous about seeing a podiatrist for a corn I'd had for many years and had tried unsuccessfully to remove myself. Dr. Kaminski could not have been nicer, and even better, after just 15 minutes and minimal discomfort, the thing is gone. Would definitely go back.
About Dr. Justin Kaminski, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790199412
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kaminski works at
