Dr. Justin J Houman, MD

Urology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Justin J Houman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine, Rochester, Ny and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Houman works at Tower Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tower Urology
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 1W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 854-9898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Gainswave for Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Penile Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2021
    At 73, I had major spinal surgery at Cedars Sanai in July of this year and the vascular surgeon who was opening me up pulled some scar tissue and tore a hole in my ureter. They called in an expert to repair the damage and that was how I met Dr. Houman. Prior to that I had never seen a urologist and I was fortunate the Senior urologist on staff was Dr. Houman. He is extremely knowledgeable, professional and compassionate with an investigative mind. He has shown true commitment to solving all my complications and health issues, whether it’s more in-depth testing or connecting with fellow colleagues and he listen’s to my information and considers me a data source with detailed information on my condition. He strives to be a partner in your healthcare, providing you the best care possible in a conservative yet effective treatment plan. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal approach for a patient with outstanding quality of medical care.
    lcaw3 — Oct 12, 2021
    About Dr. Justin J Houman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053794016
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles Ca
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center Los Angeles Ca
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine, Rochester, Ny
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin J Houman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Houman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

