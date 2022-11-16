Dr. Justin Iorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Iorio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Iorio, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in North Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Oneida Health Hospital.
Locations
Heritage Commons5496 E Taft Rd Ste C, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 251-3232
DeWitt-Widewaters5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 251-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- HealthNow New York, Inc.
- Humana
- Martin's Point
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Someone posted: "He is meticulous, smart, and caring" and that is 100% accurate. Two and a half years ago I had a MAJOR surgery to fuse T10-S1 after two prior unsuccessful fusions. After being told that my fusions had worked and I would have to live with the pain, Dr. Iorio didn't agree. Putting my faith and trust in him was one of the best decisions I have ever made!
About Dr. Justin Iorio, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1225359532
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY - Spinal Surgery Fellowship
- Temple University Hospital
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Northeastern University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iorio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iorio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Iorio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iorio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.