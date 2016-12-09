Overview

Dr. Justin Huynh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in East Saint Louis, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Huynh works at Oak Street Health State Street in East Saint Louis, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.