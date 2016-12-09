See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in East Saint Louis, IL
Dr. Justin Huynh, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justin Huynh, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in East Saint Louis, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Huynh works at Oak Street Health State Street in East Saint Louis, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health State Street
    2420 State St, East Saint Louis, IL 62205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 270-3119

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Gout
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Gout

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Shortness of Breath
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Emphysema
Enteritis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hepatitis A
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Tachycardia
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2016
    Dr. Huynh is very patient and thorough. He always takes your issues seriously and explains things very clearly. I once was feeling very frustrated with a specialist I was dealing with for a serious and time-sensitive issue, and he called me after office hours on his personal phone to make sure everything was ok and calm me down. Excellent doctor!
    Melanie in St. Louis, MO — Dec 09, 2016
    About Dr. Justin Huynh, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

