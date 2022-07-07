See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Justin Hornbeck, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Justin Hornbeck, MD

Emergency Medicine
4.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Justin Hornbeck, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Hornbeck works at Cape Neonatology Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Emergency Department
    211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Detoxification Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hornbeck?

    Jul 07, 2022
    My 16 yr old daughter had to go to the ER on July 4th. Dr Hornbeck was the Dr that took care of her he was quick to see her and treated her with kindness and respect and took her concerns seriously. He did everything he could to keep her comfortable and try to figure out what was going on. He had a very good bedside manner and we were very impressed by him. All of the nurses were equally good as well. Ryan RN, helped her first and he helped to ease her anxiety about being in the ER. Thank you so much to all of the staff they were all amazing.
    — Jul 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Hornbeck, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Hornbeck, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hornbeck to family and friends

    Dr. Hornbeck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hornbeck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Hornbeck, MD.

    About Dr. Justin Hornbeck, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598262503
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hornbeck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hornbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hornbeck works at Cape Neonatology Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hornbeck’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hornbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hornbeck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hornbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hornbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin Hornbeck, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.