Dr. Hornbeck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Hornbeck, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Hornbeck, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Francis Emergency Department211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 16 yr old daughter had to go to the ER on July 4th. Dr Hornbeck was the Dr that took care of her he was quick to see her and treated her with kindness and respect and took her concerns seriously. He did everything he could to keep her comfortable and try to figure out what was going on. He had a very good bedside manner and we were very impressed by him. All of the nurses were equally good as well. Ryan RN, helped her first and he helped to ease her anxiety about being in the ER. Thank you so much to all of the staff they were all amazing.
About Dr. Justin Hornbeck, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1598262503
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hornbeck accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hornbeck using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hornbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hornbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hornbeck.
