Overview

Dr. Justin Hollander, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hollander works at Traverse City Orthopedics in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Gaylord, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.