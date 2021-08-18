Dr. Henning has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Henning, MD
Dr. Justin Henning, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY.
Dr. Henning works at
Boris Livshin Physician PC9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Preston Robert Tisch Center for Mens Health555 Madison Ave Frnt 3, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Henning was really nice and patient. He answered all of my questions and also seemed like a very caring physician. I had scheduled an appointment with him but ended up having to see him prior to that due to a bit of an emergency, and I am so happy he was the one who treated me!
About Dr. Justin Henning, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1154595783
- General Surgery
Dr. Henning accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
