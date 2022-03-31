See All Plastic Surgeons in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Justin Heller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Justin Heller, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Justin Heller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Heller works at AVORS Medical Group in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD
Dr. Kenneth Hughes, MD
10 (83)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD
Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD
10 (29)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Avors Medical Group
    42135 10th St W Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 726-5005
  2. 2
    Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
    23845 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 253-5005
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Healthcare Partners Medical Group P.c.
    23838 Valencia Blvd Ste 260, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 233-4949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Hidradenitis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Hidradenitis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Heller?

    Mar 31, 2022
    Dr. Justin Heller is an amazing Orthopedic Hand Surgeon in the Antelope Valley. He works in-between Lancaster, Ca and Palmdale, CA. Best Hand, Elbow, and Upper Arm Surgeon. Trauma Trained
    Aaron — Mar 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Heller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Heller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heller to family and friends

    Dr. Heller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Heller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Heller, MD.

    About Dr. Justin Heller, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639373590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Heller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heller has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin Heller, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.