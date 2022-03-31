Dr. Justin Heller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Heller, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Heller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Heller works at
Locations
-
1
Avors Medical Group42135 10th St W Ste 101, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-5005
-
2
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital23845 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 253-5005MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Healthcare Partners Medical Group P.c.23838 Valencia Blvd Ste 260, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 233-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heller?
Dr. Justin Heller is an amazing Orthopedic Hand Surgeon in the Antelope Valley. He works in-between Lancaster, Ca and Palmdale, CA. Best Hand, Elbow, and Upper Arm Surgeon. Trauma Trained
About Dr. Justin Heller, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1639373590
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heller works at
Dr. Heller has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.